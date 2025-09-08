An Alien: Earth Star's Most Emotional Scene Included His Real-Life Daughter

The following contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" up to and including episode 5, "In Space, No One..."

"Alien: Earth" is an interesting expansion of the "Alien" franchise. It's a TV show that's already given us a fantastic remake of the original "Alien" movie in its first five episodes, in addition to homaging the weirdest film in the property with a cool "Alien: Resurrection" nod. At the same time, it's doing things we've never seen this franchise do before, like introducing an extraterrestrial that even the Xenomorph is afraid of.

Without a doubt, however, the focus of "Alien: Earth," and the place where it is most in sync with the themes of not just the original "Alien" film quadrilogy but also Sir Ridley Scott's two prequel movies, is the show's approach to synthetics. You see, the show's biggest addition to the lore of the "Alien" franchise so far has been the introduction of cyborgs (i.e. humans with cybernetic augmentations) and hybrids (synthetic bodies with human consciousnesses downloaded into them). While cyborgs have been a staple of science-fiction for decades, it's the hybrids, and the fact that they are essentially kids in adult bodies, that steal the show — even if we're a bit annoyed by how the tech works.

That's not to say the show's cyborgs aren't cool, as possibly the best character in "Alien: Earth" is also a cyborg — Babou Ceesay's Morrow, the former chief security officer on the USCSS Maginot, who can pull blades in between his fingers like he's Wolverine. So far, he's been kind of the "Alien: Earth" equivalent of the T-1000 from "Terminator 2," i.e. a driven, cold machine with a singular purpose of getting the Maginot's alien specimens back to his boss without a care for anything else. In the series' fifth episode, however, he gets a tragic backstory that changes everything, especially because it includes Ceesay's real-life daughter.

Speaking with Variety, Ceesay talked about the flashback scene in "Alien: Earth" episode 5, "In Space, No One...," in which Morrow spends time with his daughter. As the actor explained, it really struck a chord with him when he learned that his character had a daughter who died a horrible death: