Alien: Earth's Wild New Sci-Fi Tech Is Annoying, But That's The Point

"Alien: Earth" spoilers follow.

The core story of "Alien: Earth" isn't really about aliens at all. Rather, it follows the residents of a research facility owned by the Prodigy corporation, which is conducting experimental work transferring the minds of terminally ill children into immortal synthetic adult bodies. The result is a show starring grown actors behaving like prepubescent kids.

Inevitably some viewers are going to take issue with that choice. There's something innate in us that makes it frustrating to watch adults behaving like children, and the heavy-handed Peter Pan parallels in "Alien: Earth" don't help much. Some parts of the plot are certainly a bit annoying, but I'd argue that burden mainly falls on how Prodigy CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) is written and directed. Your mileage may vary on the kids-in-adult-android-bodies part, but the lore of how this technology supposedly works is fascinating, and it actually makes any "annoying" moments from the kids part of the whole point.

See, as it's explained in the show, these new synthetic bodies don't generate any of the natural hormones or other chemicals that regulate things like mood swings or emotional responses in a human body. The technology only transferred the consciousness of the subject, not the brain itself. To compensate for this, the scientists at prodigy make artificial tweaks to the kids' neural functioning, meant to simulate real hormones and emotions. But of course, there are going to be places where your idea of how a child should feel clashes with the natural way humans behave. So whenever the text subjects in "Alien: Earth" suddenly get too distracted, unfocused, or silly, it's likely a result of overcompensation — artificial meddling to make them behave the way the scientists think children are supposed to act.