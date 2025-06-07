Alien: Earth's Wildest New Idea Should Be Familiar To Terminator Fans

There are some gnarly things happening in the "Alien: Earth" trailer that was released this week, and we don't just mean the space beasties that don't resemble our favorite signature phallic-shaped horrors. Besides a blonde-haired Timothy Olyphant talking about the critical cargo on board the unfortunate shipwreck that we'll be investigating in Noah Hawley's new television series, there's an important additional feature that's being given to androids that could send the synthetics in directions we never could've imagined.

One big surprise teased in the new series is that Sydney Chandler, who looks to be playing the show's lead character, Wendy, is going through a wild transformation. At the Neverland test facility, Wendy (if that is her real name, given the name's connection to the title of the science base), a seemingly severely ill young girl, is having her consciousness transferred into an adult android body for reasons unknown, which reaches a successful outcome. What's interesting about this is that this very procedure is the same one used in another beloved sci-fi franchise — but unfortunately, it occurred in one of that franchise's least liked installments.