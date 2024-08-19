Why Fede Álvarez Digitally Resurrected [SPOILER] For Alien: Romulus

Heavy spoilers for "Alien: Romulus" ahead.

"Alien: Romulus" is a fun, thrilling romp, a love letter to the "Alien" franchise and a movie that pays homage to every single aspect of it (from the good to the not-so-well-received). There are nods and references to every "Alien" project, including Ridley Scott's prequels and the previous sequels. (If you need a reminder, here's a recap of the entire "Alien" franchise ahead of "Romulus.")

But as great as it feels to see a proper Xenomorph unleashing chaos and mayhem again, "Romulus" is also a stark reminder that the true monster in the "Alien" franchise has always been the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. The Xenomorph may be delivering the killing blow, but it is The Company that is constantly looking for new ways to kill its blue-collar workers.

Then there's that cameo. Without a doubt, the most controversial moment in "Romulus," and also the worst decision director/co-writer Fede Álvarez makes, is bringing back the late Ian Holm as a new synthetic called Rook. It amounts for little more than digital necromancy and is a horrible, disrespectful move.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Álvarez tried to justify the decision to bring back Holm specifically. "There's just a limited amount of synthetics, and that's why some come back a few times," Álvarez explained. "We were talking, and Ridley and I felt like the one that has never been back was the best one of them all, the original model played by Ian Holm."

Worse still is that Álvarez admitted to using AI to create the illusion of Holm being back. "We knew we were going to create an animatronic," the filmmaker told the Los Angeles Times, justifying the decision. "And later we were going to do CGI enhancements in the mouth and in the eyes depending on the shots."