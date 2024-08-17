Alien: Romulus Proves That The Entire Series Has Always Been About One Thing

This article contains massive spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

The "Alien" franchise has always been primarily about its titular creature, in a literal sense. The series — which consists of the original film, three sequels, two spinoffs, two prequels, and the new sidequel "Alien: Romulus" — has accumulated a great deal of lore over the years. Yet none of the characters (save perhaps Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley and Michael Fassbender's David) are particularly well fleshed out. The creator of "Alien," writer Dan O'Bannon, set out initially with only one goal in mind: to make the ultimate scary monster movie with all other considerations secondary. That ethos has remained constant throughout the films, even as directors like James Cameron, David Fincher, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, and Ridley Scott have involved entire new planets, periods, cultures, and religions with their various entries in the saga. Although Ripley and David have returned for multiple installments, the one constant has always been the Xenomorph.

Well, that's not entirely accurate; the one constant living creature has been the Xeno, sure. Yet the other constant, a presence as monolithic and viral as the Alien that's somehow ten times as insidious, is the "Company," better known as the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. "Romulus," co-written and directed by Fede Álvarez, is set in between "Alien" and "Aliens," meaning the Company is still very active during and in the events of the film.

Thanks to the movie being a subtextual summation of the "Alien" saga to date, "Romulus" keys in on the series' most central theme, one that combines the dual threats of the Xenomorph and the Company: dehumanization. The reduction of humanity to something to be exploited, used, and discarded is what both groups represent, making them emblematic of the rot at the core of the universe.