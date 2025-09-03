Alien: Earth Episode 5 Scared The Xenomorph For The First Time

The following contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" season 1, episode 5, "In Space, No One..."

The Xenomorph is a perfect organism. An apex predator, the icon of the "Alien" franchise is naturally the single best movie monster of all time, as we've argued here before at /Film. The creature's psychosexual design by H.R. Giger and the way it kills its prey, combined with its horrific life-cycle, makes the Xenomorph scary beyond words. And though we've seen several variants of the Xenomorph in the "Aliens" films by now, including hordes of them moving together in "Aliens" and the "Alien vs. Predator" films, the property has yet to recapture the fear factor of a single original-recipe Xenomorph terrorizing a human crew in an enclosed space in Ridley Scott's original "Alien."

Indeed, other than capitalism, the Xenomorph used to be the scariest thing in the "Alien" universe; a being that is extremely hard to kill and fears nothing. But now, that's all changed thanks to "Alien: Earth", which only just gave us something we've never seen before: a scared Xenomorph.

In season 1, episode 5, "In Space, No One...," "Alien: Earth" finally unravels the mystery of how the Weyland-Yutani spaceship the Maginot crash-landed into New Siam, leaving its entire crew (minus one cyborg) dead and a bunch of extraterrestrial creatures on the loose. However, the highlight of the episode (one full of cool moments) comes near the end, in which a Xenomorph corners acting captain Zoya Zaveri (Richa Moorjani) and chief security officer Morrow (Babou Ceesay). With no hope of fighting the alien, the pair are saved by an unlikely alley in the form of the T. Ocellus (aka the eyeball monster or Species 64), which takes control of the corpse of engineer Shmuel (Michael Smiley).

The T. Ocellus then brings the fight to the Xenomorph and quite literally sends it running. This not only cements the eye monster as a ferocious foe unto itself, but it also gives us the incredible sight of a Xenomorph screaming in pain and anger.