Alien: Earth Episode 5 Explains Some Of The Show's Biggest Mysteries

This post contains spoilers for the fifth episode of "Alien: Earth."

The crash of the USCSS Maginot is the inciting incident in "Alien: Earth," as all hell breaks loose from that point onward. A fierce conflict of interest is created between corporations Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani after the latter's deep-space exploration vessel crashes inside the Prodigy-controlled city of New Siam. The first few episodes of the show had already established two key facts about the crash: There have been no survivors except the shrewd cyborg Morrow (Babou Ceesay), and the collision had caused every alien specimen onboard to break out of confinement. Despite the massacre that takes place in episode 2, hybrid Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and company manage to capture and contain the specimens, much to the chagrin of Morrow, who wants to retrieve these creatures at any cost.

We do see glimpses of what happened aboard the Maginot in the first four episodes, but these visual clues are strewn haphazardly across the narrative and do not form a cohesive picture. Episode 5 (titled "In Space, No One...") tells us exactly what happened pre-crash, shedding an even more concerning light on the events that led up to the evolving story. We're properly introduced to the crew onboard, including second-in-command Zaveri (Richa Moorjani) and scientist Chibuzo (Karen Aldridge), and it seems that everyone took turns to be put into cryosleep to keep things streamlined during their long voyage. Unbeknownst to them, there's a saboteur on board, which accelerates the speed of the crew's demise, along with the tragedy that could've easily been avoided with a sliver of competence.

I've been pretty lukewarm about "Alien: Earth" so far, as its fresh premise is often marred by hackneyed execution and inconsistent worldbuilding. However, episode 5 succeeds in creating (and sustaining) a genuinely tense, claustrophobic atmosphere, which (unfortunately) dissipates the moment we return to the present storyline. Let's dig deeper into what this episode gets right, and why the standard aliens-running-amok-aboard-a-spaceship formula always works in favor of the "Alien" franchise.