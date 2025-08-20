Alien: Earth May Have Broken The Franchise Continuity – Does It Matter?

"Alien: Earth" takes place in 2120. The original "Alien," released in 1979, is set just two years later in 2122. Both stories begin aboard Weyland-Yutani vessels, which should make sense given their proximity. However, the mission in "Alien" is supposed to take less than two years in total, while the one in "Alien: Earth" is said to be a 65-year mission. The extra time is presumably due to the Maginot going much further into deep space than the Nostromo, but that also means that the show's ship would have left Earth all the way back in 2057.

Immediately, this causes problems. For one, the Maginot interior in "Alien: Earth" looks nearly identical to that of the Nostromo, from the cryo pods to the MU/TH/UR computer room. That's likely because the show's creators wanted to evoke the iconic aesthetic of Ridley Scott's film, but it doesn't really make sense why ships launched more than 60 years apart would be essentially the same make and model.

The bigger issue, however, involves Weyland-Yutani itself. See, that hyphenated name is the result of a major corporate merger between two distinct companies — Weyland, and Yutani. We know this because in "Prometheus," which takes place in 2089 — 32 years after the Maginot would have departed on its deep-space mission — Weyland Corp is still just Weyland Corp. That means that the merger would have occurred more than halfway through the voyage, yet when Morrow gets back to Earth, he calls into corporate HQ with a Yutani passcode that still works, and we learn that he had some sort of relationship with the current Yutani CEO's grandmother before he went to space.

Noah Hawley has said that he was focused more on the story of the show and broad strokes of the series than lining up every detail from the films, but he's stopped short of saying that the show straight-up isn't' canon. "It's not that I didn't do a timeline around the events," the showrunner said at SXSW this year (per Inverse). "But I didn't expand it to incorporate everything that had ever been written." Specifically, he named "Prometheus" as a part of the franchise that he didn't strongly adhere to.