Alien: Earth's New Siam Explained

Prodigy's newfound hold over the city is made apparent when we're introduced to the privatized military group that medic Hermit (Alex Lawther) is unable to leave. There's also a reference to a holiday called "Founder's Day," and while we don't see many festivities, Kavalier is told that the USCSS Maginot – a spaceship owned by corporate rival Yutani – smashed into a Kavalier-owned building while most of its tenants were at the Founder's Day Festival. To recap, one white guy who looks like he's twelve owns one of the biggest port cities in the world, an entire military, a bunch of high-rises, a private island built for Dr. Moreau-style experiments, and Timothy Olyphant's bleached eyebrows.

In classic 1% fashion, Kavalier's boundless riches don't exactly translate to prosperity or access for the people of New Siam. He clearly doesn't care at all about potential casualties from the spaceship crash, and wants a peek at Yutani's specimens even if a search and rescue team or any number of civilians have to die along the way. In a separate flashback, Hermit and others are also forced to come face to face with dusty, unfriendly paperwork processing machines at a nightmarish looking DMV-style office, one that seems designed to leave all who enter feeling powerless. Under Kavalier's thumb, Thailand is a far cry from the idyllic nation portrayed earlier this year in "The White Lotus."

With just two hours of storytelling under its belt, it's already clear that "Alien: Earth" possesses something even scarier than a Xenomorph: a bleakly accurate vision of what capitalism might look like in a hundred years.

