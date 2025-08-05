Alien: Earth: Everything You Need To Remember To Watch The New Show

On Hulu, nobody can hear you stream. To anyone still reading this article after an opening like that: Congrats on passing the test to prove just how big of an "Alien" fan you really are. The space-set horror franchise has exclusively resided on the big screen ever since Ridley Scott debuted his original film back in 1979, but all that is set to change with the arrival of "Alien: Earth." Not only is the property switching mediums for the first time ever here, but it's also adding a fresh new creative voice to the fray, with Noah Hawley taking the reins on what promises to be one of the wildest additions to the "Alien" canon yet.

The release of this show, however, raises a pressing question for all the "Alien" viewers out there. The original quartet of movies exclusively followed the trajectory of Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley (or her clone), who was arguably the unluckiest cinematic hero of all time as she came face-to-facehugger with those deadly Xenomorphs again and again and again. However, Scott's prequel films "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" took a much different tact, focusing instead on the villainous android David (Michael Fassbender) and his increasingly twisted efforts to create the perfect organism as we know it. The most recent movie, "Alien: Romulus," finally broke away from tradition and focused on a new group of characters. So, where on this wide-ranging spectrum does "Alien: Earth" fall, and how much foreknowledge is required to fully enjoy this new series?

As it turns out, not much at all. The Hulu/FX show may take place in a universe with decades of lore, an intimidating legacy to live up to multiple bona fide classics, and even a pair of "Predator" crossovers that muddy the waters even more ... and may yet be the best path forward once again. Fortunately, "Alien: Earth" only requires the most basic familiarity with the material, and we're breaking it all down for you below.