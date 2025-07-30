Why More Predator Is The Best Way Forward For The Alien Franchise

The "Alien" franchise has been in decline for a while, especially with recent efforts. Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" is so concerned with playing it safe that it fails to bring any new ideas to the table, so why does it have to exist? Say what you will about movies like "Alien: Resurrection," "Prometheus," and "Alien: Covenant," but at least they boast enough unique ideas to be interesting, even if they are polarizing. No one can blame Alvarez for wanting to make a crowd-pleaser, especially in the wake of a slew of divisive movies, but it's a forgettable one.

"Alien; Earth," meanwhile, is a risky project that will either breathe new life into a stagnant franchise or create more polarization among the fans. Early teasers have revealed that the series will add a new form of life to the mix in the form of Hybrids — synthetic beings with human minds. Given that they haven't factored into the saga until now, though, it begs the questions: Is Noah Hawley's show going to clutter up the mythology even more? Or will it enrich the canon in a meaningful way? The jury is still out, but like all "Alien" projects made after 1986, the upcoming FX series will probably be divisive.

By contrast, the "Predator" franchise is experiencing a creative renaissance, and it's a perfect example of how to honor one's roots while adding enough fresh elements to keep things exciting. "Prey" is a revisionist Western with an incredible young protagonist at the front and center of a survival story. Elsewhere, "Predator: Killer of Killers" marks the franchise's first animated movie, and while it sticks to a familiar storytelling formula, the non-live-action aesthetic gives it a fresh coat of paint. With the Yautja riding high at the moment, maybe the Xenomorph can get a piece of the action — and do it right this time. If nothing else, another crossover would at least align with current pop culture trends.