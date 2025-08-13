Alien: Earth's New Creatures Prove One Thing About The Xenomorph

This post contains major spoilers for FX's "Alien: Earth."

Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth" etches a troubling portrait for humanity. This prequel to Ridley Scott's "Alien" (whose events are set two years after that of the series) proposes that mankind is not only driven by corporate greed, but an obsessive need to achieve immortality. The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" establish this unnerving impulse by explaining the existence of cyborgs and synthetics alongside humans, and how up-and-coming corpo Prodigy has pioneered hybrids to achieve this goal.

While the "Alien" franchise has always dissected the shifting definitions of what makes us human, its core focus has always been the "other," i.e, the perfect organisms that are antithetical to all that humanity stands for. After setting up a pretty convoluted foundation for the show's worldbuilding, "Alien: Earth" offers us a quick glimpse of these extraterrestrial creatures, along with the fresh hell they bring to our world.

Any "Alien" story is incomplete without some Weyland-Yutani-engineered nonsense, so when the company ship "Maginot" crashes into a Prodigy-owned residential tower on Earth, we immediately expect chaos to unfold. The ship is overrun with hostile alien specimens (who were being taken to Earth for research purposes) that kill everyone aboard except Morrow (Babou Ceesay), a cyborg with zero regard for human lives, as he's more concerned with recapturing the creatures for Weyland-Yutani. After the crash, the Prodigy tower gets invaded by these creatures, but the search and rescue team dispatched by Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) seems grossly unprepared to deal with such high-level threats. Enter The Lost Boys, the fresh team of hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness) Kavalier has put together, who eventually arrive at the scene to try and minimize casualties.

A massive Xenomorph is seen leading these vicious, gory attacks on rescue personnel and civilians alike, along with a couple of critters that look ... a tad generic. Let's take a closer look at the creatures in "Alien: Earth" and the impression they manage to make so far.