Black Mirror's Happiest Episode Is A Reimagining Of This Sci-Fi Horror Story

After Simon meets Catherine, a PATHOS-II employee, we learn that humanity's final hope is a simulated universe named ARK, which will house the uploaded consciousness of everyone (who are no longer alive) in simulated bodies. This sounds rather hopeful (just like the simulated town of San Junipero, but on a grander scale), but none of the actual, living employees had factored in the horror of various copies of the same consciousness existing at once, where every copy believes itself to be a direct continuation of the core self. Every copy, or copy of a copy, has its own inclinations and sense of self, each one of them human while being no longer human, forever at the risk of being deleted by another digital consciousness with the power to do so.

Simon has done the same himself, after all. What happens when the Simon who woke up on PATHOS-II realizes that he is a twice-removed copy of the "real" Simon? We gradually learn that the Simon from 2015 has been dead for decades, the only proof of his existence being the experimental brain scan, which has stored his consciousness and passed it on to various human bodies. Moreover, the version of Simon that presses the launch button for the ARK soon realizes that he will be left behind, as his job was to ensure humanity's survival at the cost of his own. In the end, Simon is left alone in the literal dark, utterly helpless in a power facility that no longer houses any sentient beings, except for the ones who were previously left to their own devices.

To twist the knife further, Simon had previously proclaimed, "They're not us!" when referring to the copies that survive on the ARK, creating a distinction between himself/Catherine and the digital uploads chosen for survival. If both versions are equally human, then why does one's existence hold more weight than the other's?

"Soma" reminds us that the concept of eternal consciousness is less like a file transfer, but more like undergoing a scan inside an Xerox machine and being faced with various versions of oneself. The ones freshly created are also you, carrying the same conviction to persist/survive, to emerge as the only one worthy of being called human. The message is clear: humans consciously hurt other sentient beings for self-preservation, no matter what kind of existence that might prove to be. To drive this home, the game repeatedly gives you the option to either euthanize a self-copy or spare them long enough to push them toward existential psychosis. There's no comfort in either choice.