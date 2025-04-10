Black Mirror Season 7's Common People Is The Bleakest Episode The Netflix Series Has Ever Produced

Do not upgrade your Rivermind subscription if you haven't watched episode 1 of season 7 of "Black Mirror," titled "Common People." You've been warned — spoilers lie ahead!

If you're a longtime fan of the disturbing anthology series "Black Mirror," you might be surprised when I tell you that the season 7 premiere of the show, "Common People" — written by showrunner and creator Charlie Brooker and directed by Ally Pankiw, who previously helmed the season 6 premiere "Joan is Awful" — is the single bleakest hour the show has ever produced. I also frankly don't mean that in a good way, but I'll circle back to that.

The episode features just three lead actors, starting with Rashida Jones and Chris O'Dowd as Amanda and Mike Waters, an everyday couple leading a quiet and simple life together. After celebrating their anniversary at their favorite hotel The Juniper out of town, they return home — and we learn that they're trying to have a baby — when suddenly, Amanda collapses in the middle of teaching at an elementary school. The script doesn't get specific, but it seems like Amanda has a tumor or otherwise malignant growth on, as her doctor tells Mike, her parietal lobe, and her chances of recovery are ... basically non-existent.

That's when Mike gets a literal lifeline from the doctor, who says that there's an "experimental procedure" he could try that could save Amanda's life (in a way). The representative from a company called Rivermind, named Gaynor (Tracee Ellis Ross, rounding out the main cast), comes to see Mike in the hospital and tells him that, eighteen months prior, she was in an accident and was all but dead until Rivermind, which fully revived her. The cost of Rivermind, though — both financial and personal — comes to light for Mike and Amanda pretty quickly.

