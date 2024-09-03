An Early Design For Alien: Romulus' Offspring Is Somehow Even More Disgusting

This article contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

"Alien: Romulus" most came alive for me with its final set-piece. Rain (Cailee Spaeny), Andy (David Jonsson), and Kay (Isabela Merced) seemingly escape and are ready to make their cryo-sleep voyage. But earlier, the pregnant Kay injected herself with some black goo to heal an injury. In a revolting new spin on trademark "childbirth as horror" themes of "Alien," the fetus in Kay mutates and, once birthed, rapidly matures into an eight-foot-tall xenomorph with a human-ish face.

Yes, the surprise fourth act where an alien makes it on the getaway ship is part of the "Alien" formula. A human-alien hybrid is also drawing on an idea from "Alien: Resurrection." But the Offspring (played by basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi) is too creepy a creature to not make your skin tingle and your heart pound. Take its introduction, where lights blinker and you can make out just enough of its shadowed form to be terrified. Or when it approaches Kay, and your stomach twists as you're unsure if it sees her as a mother or a meal. When Rain flushes herself and the Offspring into space, it even gets in a jump scare, offered by a POV shot from inside Rain's spacesuit.

While the xenomorphs of "Alien: Romulus" reuse a tried and true design (you don't mess with a "perfect organism"), the Offspring needed some work. Storyboard artist Santiago Vecino shared an unused Offspring design on his Instagram:

This design is almost at the final version, but with some differences. The biggest one is the long black hair, which makes the Offspring look more repellent but not quite as uncanny.