What The Engineer From Ridley Scott's Prometheus Looks Like In Real Life

In Ridley Scott's 2012 sci-fi film "Prometheus," a group of astronauts travel to a distant planet, guided there by a series of ancient cave paintings discovered on Earth. It seems that tall, godlike aliens visited Earth many thousands of years ago and left a map that humanity would eventually be able to follow back to their homeworld. It might have taken us several millennia to develop long-range space travel, but we eventually have the wherewithal to follow the map.

Of course, when the astronauts arrive, they find strange, brutal things they can't understand. The tall godlike aliens, which they nickname Engineers, are all dead, having been killed by a menagerie of genetically engineered critters of their own making. Some unusual evidence leads the astronauts to believe the Engineers were preparing to travel to Earth with a cargo of killer monsters, hoping to seed our planet with them and kill us all. Why would the Engineers guide us to a distant planet while also planning on exterminating us? Surprisingly, it has something to do with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Engineers look like statues, complete with curiously statuesque facial features and alabaster-white skin. They are majestic and inscrutable and threatening, largely because of their enormous size. Engineers stand about 10 feet tall.

The actor who played the on-screen Engineer in "Prometheus," Ian Whyte, wasn't 10 feet tall, but a mere 7'1". Whyte is a Welsh performer who has specialized in playing aliens, monsters, and other brutes throughout his career. He played the central Predator in 2004's "AVP: Alien vs. Predator" and served as the Chewbacca stunt double in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens." He played various wights and creatures in "Game of Thrones" and Frances de la Tour's face was digitally implanted onto his body for "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

Whyte was interviewed by GQ in 2021, and he gave a brief comment on each one of his famed monster roles.