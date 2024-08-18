What Alien Romulus' Most Unexpected Creature Looks Like In Real Life

This article contains major spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

Ridley Scott's "Alien" from 1979 is one of the most important films ever made: a gripping sci-fi horror film about the crew of the commercial star freighter Nostromo, who investigate an alien distress call only to be attacked by a grotesquely sexual nightmare creature that spawns a gigantic being known as the Xenomorph. Given the infancy of digital effects at the time, the Xenomorph was played by Nigerian visual artist Bolaji Badejo. Standing 6'10" and donning an impressive suit modeled after the designs of H.R. Giger, the practicality of the Xenomorph suit put the creature right in front of the actors, adding to the fear factor while also showcasing a masterclass in monster FX.

6'2" special effects supervisor Tom Woodruff Jr. donned the Xenomorph suit for several "Alien" sequels beginning with "Aliens," but when Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," the creatures were mostly created with CGI. There's no denying the importance of both films, particularly "Prometheus," to the "Alien" canon as a whole. Still, many fans felt disconnected from the visceral horror of the aliens given how, well, fake they looked. Fortunately, there was plenty of existential horror to go around to compensate for the lack of tangible terrors, but lovers of the practical effects that gave nightmares to a generation were most certainly missing that special spark.

Fede Álvarez is the latest to helm a film in the series, with "Alien: Romulus" serving as a sidequel set between the events of "Alien" and James Cameron's "Aliens." The film centers on a group of space colonizers who scavenge a dilapidated space station only to come face to face with the station's research — using Xenomorphs for human experimentation. Álvarez also utilized men in monster suits, casting extremely tall actors to return the series to its practical roots.