The Disease That Javier Botet Lives With, And How It Became His Acting Superpower

In Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula," the titular Count travels from his remote castle in the Carpathian Mountains to a new home in England on a ship called the Demeter. He travels with multiple coffins filled with earth and is sealed in a coffin of his own. Weeks after departing, the Demeter drifts into Whitby Harbor. No one is on board. Instantly, readers knew the story: Dracula — requiring human blood to survive — sneaked out of his coffin at night to pick off the Demeter's crew one by one. The reader is left to imagine their harrowing experience.

In André Øvredal's upcoming, long-gestating film "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," however, one no longer needs to imagine. The film is set entirely on the Demeter, depicting the crew discovering their dwindling numbers and the slow realization that a demonic vampire may be on board. The film stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, David Dastmalchian, and Liam Cunningham, and opens on August 11, 2023.

Dracula is being played by Spanish actor Javier Botet, an experienced actor when it comes to playing monsters and creatures. Botet has already appeared in several high-profile genre pictures, usually covered in makeup. Botet played the title character in Andy Muschietti's "Mama," and the leprous hobo in the same director's "It" movies. He played the titular "Slender Man" as well as the Crooked Man in "The Conjuring 2," and Key Face in "Insidious: The Last Key." Botet also provided the motion capture performance for the monsters in "Alien: Covenant."

Botet is often cast as monsters and ghosts largely because of his striking and appealing looks. He stands 6'7" and lives with a rare condition called Marfan Syndrome which gives him long fingers and loose joints. As he recently told the BBC, Botet used his hyper-elasticity as a performing advantage.