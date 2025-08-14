Alien: Earth Is Missing One Major Element The Sci-Fi Horror Franchise Is Known For

If the original "Alien" films tell a story of humankind interrupted by something primally wrong and scary, "Alien: Earth" aims to present a version of humanity that's already done something primally wrong to itself before the Xenomorphs even arrive. Between its synths, cyborgs, hybrids, trillionaires, and dead-eyed soldiers, the earthlings of the new series have dulled their own personal sense of fear, and perhaps the survival instincts that go with it. There are very few actual, vulnerable human beings in sight – which may be the perfect allegorical comparison to my empathy-fatigued, dystopia-surviving, serotonin-seeking generation, lit by the glow of our smartphones and kept alive by caffeine and spite.

Judging by the show's first two episodes, the choice to show little fear on screen is a bit of a double-edged sword. At some points, it's tough to engage with the show's scary or emotional elements when we're repeatedly shown plain-faced reactions from characters we're not particularly connected to. Some of the tension of a great premise with massive potential – new species of killer aliens get loose in a 100-floor building – leaks out quicker than expected when most of the people on screen don't seem particularly concerned whether they live or die. Of course, the numbness is in some ways the point. In one darkly ironic (and satisfyingly gory) scene, a man in full Victorian aristocrat costume answers the door in annoyance when a search and rescue team comes to call, instantly tuning out their warnings about danger until his entire bourgeois dinner party gets ripped apart.

One of the best scenes in the two-part premiere uses its lack of fear to its advantage, inverting a typical Xenomorph attack sequence by focusing on Morrow clacking away on a computer while his coworkers get vivisected outside the comms room door. The camerawork and editing are clever here, playing with our expectations by juxtaposing the sounds of an objectively freaky (yet, for franchise fans, very familiar) Xenomorph attack with shots of Ceesay's focused, unnervingly calm face. "Fear is for animals!" Timothy Olyphant's sage Lost Boys leader Kirsh later tells his wards when they instinctively recoil away from an ominous noise. "You are not animals." But those of us watching at home are, and despite its placid qualities, "Alien: Earth" is still at its best when it makes our animal instincts kick in.

