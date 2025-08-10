The Downfall Of The Alien Franchise Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

Before I begin, I should establish with readers that I vastly prefer Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror film "Alien" over James Cameron's high-octane action-packed 1986 follow-up "Aliens." Heck, I even prefer David Fincher's strange, awkward prison tragedy "Alien3" over "Aliens." While Cameron's film is slick and exciting, the "Alien" series — for me — has always functioned better when it hovers in the realm of terror, fear, and death. The alien Xenomorphs, designed by Swiss surrealist H.R. Giger, are better movie monsters when they are ineffable, strange, and off-putting. The title of Scott's film is both a noun and an adjective, describing a biological horror that the film's human protagonists can barely understand.

When standing in front of a Gigerian nightmare from beyond the stars — one made of aspic, teeth, and remixed human genitals — one shouldn't be holding a gun shouting clichéd movie dialogue like "Let's rock." For this author, "Aliens" is the least interesting approach to an "Alien" sequel. I understand this is a very unpopular opinion, of course, but I shall stand firm.

It will also allow the reader to understand what I mean when I declare that the introduction of the Alien Queen in "Aliens" was the "downfall" moment of the series. Prior to that, the titular creatures were terrifying and beyond understanding. With the introduction of a Queen, the Xenomorphs became a little too understandable. They became a mere problem to be dealt with. In "Alien," there was no way to hurt the monster, no way of conceiving what it wanted or how it functioned. Its mystery made it scary. The Alien Queen was a semi-intelligent animal that was very clearly protecting its young. It had a palpable animal intelligence, and seemingly got angry when threatened. And, yes, if one had enough bullets or a badass power loader suit, the Alien Queen became something that could be strangled and shot into oblivion.

The Alien Queen became a video-game-like boss monster, and made the monsters less scary. An unpopular opinion, of course, but salient if you, like me, prefer horror over schlocky action.