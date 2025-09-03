The Xenomorph Isn't Even The Most Dangerous Creature In Alien: Earth

When you hear the word "alien" in reference to the film series begun by Ridley Scott in 1978, you probably think of one specific kind of alien: the Xenomorph. The ultra-violent extraterrestrial predator with two mouths and acid for blood is one of the most iconic creatures in the history of cinema, thanks to a timeless design from the legendary H. R. Giger. While there have been many different variants of the Xenomorph over the years, every major film in the franchise has a representative of the species at its center — save for maybe "Prometheus," the only film in the series not to carry the "alien" name.

"Alien: Earth" follows that trend with plenty of Xenomorph screen time, but the FX show also expands the title of "Alien" beyond that single species. The Maginot, the Weyland-Yutani ship that crash-lands in Prodigy territory at the start of the show, is actually carrying five different alien species: the Xenomorph, a kind of giant flying bug that forms hives and fires powerful acid, a giant plant, a species of blood-sucking leeches, and a tiny walking eyeball that can take over and control other lifeforms.

Through the first half of the show, it's still the Xenomorph that gets the spotlight, but in episode 5, "In Space, No One...," we get a closer look at some of the other species as well via flashbacks to their escape aboard the Maginot. And here's the thing: In this one instance, the Xenomorph isn't actually the most dangerous alien. That honor belongs to the real star of "Alien: Earth" — that dastardly little eyeball.