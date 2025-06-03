The 15 Best Monster Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Ever since we first learn about dinosaurs as kids, the idea of monsters is fascinating. More powerful and fantastical than regular animals, they inhabit the closet space of our minds and dark corners of imagination. It's a bummer to grow up and realize that creatures like Bigfoot and Nessie probably don't exist, but it's a blast to see movies in which the only limits to the large, dangerous things we can see are the filmmakers' creativity.

"Monster" has many definitions, but for the purposes of this list, they are creatures that do not and have not existed in real life (so far as we know), with a feral or savage side (this rules out sharks and, yes, dinosaurs). Horror villains that are basically intelligent, leveled-up humans don't count (think Count Dracula, Freddy Krueger, or Pinhead), but devolved humans like werewolves are fair game. Normal human beings who simply look or act frightening belong on a list of villains instead. Ironically, this rules out most of the Universal "monsters," but it keeps the included movies in line with the scary, fantastical beasts that the word usually evokes.

With all that out of the way, let's dig into the best monster movies of all time.