Roland Emmerich Thinks His 1998 Godzilla Was 'Way Better' Than Toho's Monster

1998's "Godzilla" is a complicated beast. It was the first-ever American-produced entry in the legendary franchise, and had a killer marketing campaign that hinged on a less-is-more approach, with the film boasting arguably one of the best teaser trailers of all time. Did the movie live up to the hype? While that's certainly up to the individual viewer to say, the general consensus is that the film was a major disappointment, both critically and commercially. Despite that, the film's director felt compelled to defend it — or, at the very least, the controversial redesign of the King of the Monsters.

In a Reddit AMA in 2012, Roland Emmerich decided to field some questions about "Godzilla." Despite what one thinks about the film, this was a pretty no-holds-barred Q&A featuring the kind of honesty one rarely gets from a big Hollywood filmmaker. For example, when someone asked him why he would make a "Godzilla" movie when he doesn't even like the monster, Emmerich answered plainly by saying, "The money was good." Emmerich was coming off of the monster hit that was "Independence Day" and surely earned a good pay day for this one.

The '98 reimagining of the beloved monster is remembered for completely changing the way the title character looks. Everything we knew about Godzilla was abandoned in favor of something radically different, for better or worse. Someone else in the AMA inquired as to why Emmerich decided to change pretty much everything about Godzilla for the film. His answer was illuminating, if perhaps infuriating for longtime fans: