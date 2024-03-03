The Correct Order To Watch The Tremors Movies

Ron Underwood's 1990 monster flick "Tremors" is one of the better horror films of its decade and kicked off a long-running entertainment franchise that includes seven films and a 2003 TV series. It also provided horror aficionados with one of the most indelible heroes the genre has ever seen in Burt Gummer (Michael Gross), a violent, gun-toting survivalist who somehow comes across as decent, caring, and lovable. Burt Gummer was only a supporting character in the first "Tremors," but became the series' central protagonist in "Tremors 3." Gross remained devoted to the series until its end in 2020.

The monsters in "Tremors" were novel and awesome. Nicknamed Graboids, the monsters were outsize, blind, subterranean worm creatures that could burrow at amazing speeds. They were each possessed of three snake-like tongues that could pop up from the ground and grab potential victims. They sensed their prey by listening to footsteps and vibrations, leading to many amazing sequences wherein human characters had to do whatever they could to stay off the ground. The first "Tremors" plays like a very high-stakes game of The Floor is Lava.

In subsequent sequels, the Graboid lifecycle would be expanded to include over-ground, two-legged babies called Shriekers, as well as flying flaming fart bats called Ass-Blasters. The sequels all went straight-to-video and they each had much smaller budgets than their theatrical forebear, but the "Tremors" movies were never less than wholly appealing, and Burt Gummer is a hero who deserves to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ash from the "Evil Dead" pictures.

If one wants to marathon through the "Tremors" movies, here is a handy-dandy list one can use as a reference.