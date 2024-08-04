The Correct Order To Watch The Cloverfield Movies

Few movies have such broad "you had to be there" appeal as "Cloverfield." Released in 2008 after a much-hyped marketing campaign featuring title-free promos and cryptic web pages, the movie wowed (and to some extent divided) audiences with a prime bit of misdirection: it was a good old-fashioned kaiju film disguised as a found footage thriller disguised as a shaky cam home video-style story.

"Cloverfield" was made during a time when J.J. Abrams was known as the mystery-crafting maestro behind "Lost," not a polarizing part of the "Star Wars" universe. Director Matt Reeves, who would go on to make the emo-Robert-Pattinson-led blockbuster "The Batman," was then known for the college-set soap "Felicity." And while the film's cast members, including Lizzy Caplan and T.J. Miller, are recognizable today, they were mostly unknown at the time of its release, lending the project a "Blair Witch"-style verisimilitude.

To understand the gloriously geeky context into which "Cloverfield" was born makes it more fun, but the franchise has its merits even without having "been there" when it all went down. Both follow-up films cultivated buzz in intriguing ways, and while only one has the payoff to back it up, all three are worth watching. But in what order should you watch them? Well, it depends on what you'd like to get out of the experience.