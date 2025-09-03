Alien: Earth Hides Its Darkest Horror In Plain Sight (And It's Not The Xenomorph)

"Alien" has always been, first and foremost, a horror franchise. The science fiction aspect of the film may shine brighter for those of us more inclined to that particular genre (guilty), but the suspense, scares, and monsters loom larger than the extensive sci-fi worldbuilding, which tends to occupy the background of the movies more than the foreground. Perhaps the reason why Ridley Scott's "Prometheus" split the fan base so significantly is because it brought the more sci-fi storylines like synthetic consciousness, corporate politics, and ancient aliens to the forefront.

FX's new series "Alien: Earth" does that as well, with the meat of its story focusing on androids, cyborgs, and the experimental "hybrids" of the Prodigy corporation. Scares still play a key role, but it isn't until episode 5 — a flashback episode explaining what happened aboard the Maginot — that we get a full-blown horror story in the style of the movies.

Episode 5 is basically an standalone "Alien" short film, and it's one of the show's best episodes yet. The episode primarily follows Maginot security officer Morrow (Babou Ceesay) as he works to uncover the identity of a saboteur aboard the ship's crew, all while that sabotage begins to let the various alien specimens out of their cages. While we get plenty of classic spooks and gory kills, the real horror of the episode is in the further exploration of the show's corporate society. With Morrow as our eyes, we see in new detail just how brutal life is under the show's autocratic corporate rule, which essentially turns employees into slaves at the whim of their wealthy overlords. Of course, you may have missed some of these details, as they're included on the letters from Morrow's daughter — requiring a few pauses to fully process.