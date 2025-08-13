Here's Exactly When Alien: Earth Takes Place On The Franchise Timeline

The "Alien" franchise has jumped around in time so much that it can be hard to keep track of it all. The first four films in the series, from Ridley Scott's original through "Alien Resurrection," follow a linear timeline and span about 260 years, with the meat of that time existing between the beginning of "Resurrection" and the end of "Alien 3." "Alien" takes place in the year 2122, "Aliens" occurs nearly 60 years later in 2179, after Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) spends several decades drifting through space in cryosleep, and "Alien 3" essentially takes place right after "Aliens." Then there's a 200-year jump to "Resurrection" in 2379.

After that, though, everything gets a bit more difficult to follow.

The next film released in the series (not counting the "Alien vs. Predator" films, which are set contemporarily in 2004) is "Prometheus," which takes place 33 years prior to the original movie in 2089. After that came Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant," which is set in 2104, and Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus," which takes place between "Alien" and "Aliens" in 2142.

That brings us to the new FX series "Alien: Earth," which is set right around the same time as the original "Alien," but in a very different corner of the universe, as you can tell by the name. According to the beginning of the first episode, the show takes place in the year 2120, just two years before the tragedy about the Nostromo in "Alien." However, the show also explains that we're catching up with a ship returning to Earth after 65-year mission, implying that the ship in question would have left Earth in just 2055 — decades before the "Prometheus" expedition.