The 10 Best Alien Franchise Characters, Ranked

Spoilers for "Alien: Romulus" to follow from this point forward.

It is almost painfully obvious in watching "Alien: Romulus" that director and co-writer Fede Álvarez is a lot more fascinated by non-human characters than the humans attempting to avoid being killed and/or used as cocoon material for the Xenomorph. Though the setup of the story focuses on a handful of desperate young people trying to escape a mining colony that literally never sees the sun, and the trouble they quickly find when locating working cryo-pods for a years-long trip, Alvarez's heart (ironically) is with Andy, a kindly android played by David Jonsson whose initial directive is to protect our ostensible heroine Rain (Cailee Spaeny). Andy is, as has often been the case in this franchise with its other androids, something of the soul of the film. Though at first, Andy is seen by the humans aside from our lead as an annoyance whose sole purpose is to literally open doors, he quickly becomes a central figure when the humans discover the top half of an android named Rook (portrayed, somewhat, by the revived digital face and voice of the late actor Ian Holm), who tries to manipulate Andy into caring more for the Weyland-Yutani Corporation than for any of the humans. Jonsson does a solid job of essentially playing two characters with the same body: the stuttering "brother" who doesn't get treated well by most humans but cares deeply for his "sister", and the straightforward company-man robot who can easily overpower anyone blocking his new prime directive. If that wasn't enough, Álvarez even gives Andy the most shameless moment of nostalgia — not only saving Rain from a Xenomorph in the climax by using one of the rifles from the events of "Aliens," but delivering the kiss-off line we all know: "Get away from her, you b***h." Andy doesn't deserve that much, but Jonsson does his best in bringing this tortured android to life.