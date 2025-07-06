The 15 HBO Max Shows That Justify A Subscription

If you can't afford to subscribe to every streaming service available, how do you decide which platforms are worth the price? Each service boasts its fair share of buzzworthy TV series that convert curious audiences into paying customers. Now, we're focusing on HBO Max.

Since its inception in 1972, the network has aimed to produce content that is a step above regular television programming. HBO's slogan in the 1990s and 2000s, "It's Not TV. It's HBO," illustrated its lofty aspirations, as does its full name, "Home Box Office." HBO has maintained that reputation over the decades, even as the streaming era emerged and HBO Max launched. While not every show on HBO Max is at the level of "The Sopranos" or "The Wire," the streamer has maintained a focus on "prestige" television with big budgets.

Though the streamer's unfortunate name changes from HBO Max to Max to HBO Max once again have caused much eye-rolling, viewers still log on to the platform to find something outstanding to watch. But where should new or potential subscribers start? Below, we've compiled a list of some of the great HBO Max shows that make a subscription worth the price.