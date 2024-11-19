If You're Feeling Despair, The Best Possible Antidote Is Streaming On Max

As a writer who often focuses on horror films, I'm sometimes asked by people outside the industry how I process the terrible things I see onscreen. My answer is always the same: horror has become my personal staging site for fear and anxiety. It represents an isolated environment where I can conjure up feelings of deep unease and unhappiness, process them, and then step back in the real world a little more sure on my feet.

But these artistic catharses are not limited to the negative. I also find that there are times when I need art that speaks to the euphoria of being human — stories that find meaning in the darkness and allow me to cling to someone else's optimism for a short while. These are the films and television shows that I return to when I want meaning; not when I'm searching for divine intervention, but when I need characters that reassure me that the things we do actually matter.

So, when I am at those crossroads where I need to feel hope and joy (and pretend, even fleetingly, that humanity's long arc must not always bend towards self-destruction), there is only one work of art that will do the trick. I turn on "Station Eleven" and have myself a good, soul-cleansing cry.