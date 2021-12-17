Station Eleven Cinematographer On Capturing The Post-Apocalyptic World Of The HBO Max Series [Interview]

We wanted to just use natural light and let the flickering be alive, and let it be, let it be what it is. I would say the tone, the tone of the pieces, you know, it was Shakespeare. They're slightly ... they wanted to stand apart, visually. And really, the set design, being on the stages, being on these cars that convert into the stages, and the lighting kind of is what set it apart from a lot of the other locations. Similarly to how we covered other scenes, it was more static, except for ... in some of the scenes, we shot handheld to kind of mimic some of the shooting in episode 1, where they go into handheld mode when they're onstage.

With this show, there are a lot of interesting juxtapositions, but one that really stood out to me was when you have Kirsten performing ["Hamlet"] and it's intercut with flashbacks to her own life. I thought that was a really interesting way of making these lines of Shakespeare kind of fresh and letting us feel them. How did you arrive at that and those particular juxtapositions of images?

Well, that was actually a decision that was made after, in the edit. Originally, the cutting to her in the past, there were a couple of things that we were going to flashback to. There ended up being a longer sequence now that we cut back to, where you see her with the two brothers and their condo, and that whole sequence was kind of extended out. It was never really intended to flashback that much. But something that we did, and you see it a little bit in the cut, I think, is that with all the firelight that is being used on the stage, we went to young Kirsten in the room, we used firelight on her in the flashbacks when she's in that room.

Oh, really?

Come to think of it, I think it actually got cut out, to be honest. Now that I'm thinking about it. But yeah, we knew that we were going to flashback to her when she was younger. We knew that we were going to be cutting to her memory, so it was really in sort of how we covered it.