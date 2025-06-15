Severance Season 2 Finale's Controversial Twist Explained By Adam Scott

This article contains spoilers for "Severance."

In the final moments of "Severance" season 2, Innie Mark (Adam Scott) helps deliver his outie's wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), from the clutches of Lumon, only to turn around and remain on the Severed floor with Innie Helly (Britt Lower). It's a stunning — but not totally unexpected — turn of events leaves things wide open for season 3 and beyond. But while showrunner Dan Erickson knows how things will ultimately wrap up (and executive producer/director Ben Stiller has liked the planned ending from the get-go), there's no knowing where things are headed next for the rest of us now that the tension between the two Marks has boiled over.

If Mark's innie and outie were already struggling to be heard, there's a third persona in there who has even less of a say in the story: Scott himself. Fortunately, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Parks and Rec" veteran finally got a chance to chime in on his on-screen character's choices, and here's what he had to say: