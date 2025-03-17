The White Lotus Season 3 Features A Surprise Appearance From An Oscar-Winning Actor

Rockwell's incredible versatility as an actor is on full display in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor), and 2009's "Moon," where he plays a lonely lunar station employee who stumbles upon a horrifying existential secret. His vast filmography also includes "The Green Mile," "Matchstick Men," and "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," among others. Also, fun fact: Rockwell is married to Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate in this season of "The White Lotus."

After Rick urges Rockwell's character to grab a drink at the bar with him, he refuses, saying that he has been sober for a few months. This conversation takes an unexpected turn when Rick's friend launches into a monologue about his evolving sexual identity and desires and how — in his view — it (inevitably) loops back to self-actualization and the notion of salvation. The irony of this monologue is not lost, as "The White Lotus" has primarily been about wealthy, predominantly white Western tourists viewing marginalized communities (which often include people of color) as gateways to some sort of spiritual ascension, with Eastern religion/spirituality being hastily appropriated to achieve that end. Season 3 hones in on this aspect, examining both sincere and hollow attempts by the wealthy/privileged to use Buddhism as a means to mend the cracks in their existence.

In the case of Rockwell's character, this perceived spiritual osmosis is accompanied by his mention of trans sex workers, whom he credits for his journey toward magical enlightenment, but we are (regrettably) not privy to the perspectives of the people he mentions. For a character who is simply meant to aid Rick in Bangkok and impersonate someone to ensure that everything goes to plan, the friend reveals a lot more than anticipated, representing a well-intentioned hollowness that the show has dissected time and again. Even his attempts to sober up and be in control of his life are tinted with a hunger to absorb and consume Eastern tenets of spirituality, which feels rather vacuous on closer inspection.

By the end of this revealing conversation, Rockwell's character hands Rick a weapon, and they agree to meet at Jim Hollinger's mansion for the fated encounter. Depending on how things pan out, Rick's friend might prove instrumental in the messy confrontation to come, one that will change the fates of everyone involved.

Episodes of "The White Lotus" season 3 drop every Sunday on HBO.