How Moon Pulled Off Having Two Sam Rockwell Clones In One Shot

Spoilers for "Moon" follow.

Most post-apocalyptic science fiction tales focus on ravaged planets, the despair and hope in re-building human colonies, or the advent of new horrors in an already bleak universe. Duncan Jones' directorial debut, "Moon," zooms in on one man — rather, the various versions of a man long dead — while capturing the acute sense of isolation he feels during a three-year-long solitary stint on the far side of the moon. This man, Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), is on the verge of breaking free from this lonely, monotonous routine, which is when a rover accident completely destabilizes his concept of self, including the emotion-fueled memories he thought were exclusively his.

When a newly activated Sam clone ventures outside and brings the unconscious Sam inside the facility, the two are immediately mired in conflict about who the "real" Sam is. After all, both men have the same memories about their wife, who was about to give birth when they had left for the mission, the only difference being that the Sam we meet first has memories of spending three years on Sarang Station. GERTY, an A.I. robot, tells them that they are both clones of the real Sam Bell, meant to forever repeat the three-year stint on a loop while being replaced by clones in the case of a mishap.

Most of the scenes where the two Sam clones are seen interacting feature them together in a shot, which was pretty tricky to pull off at the time, as CGI manipulation was not as common as it is today. Jones also wanted to evoke a sense of authenticity for audiences, so these scenes were filmed as practically as possible. How did Jones and Rockwell pull this off?