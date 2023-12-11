Sam Rockwell Won His Iron Man 2 Role By Pretending To Be A Guinea Pig

Once upon a time, Roger Ebert held that "no movie featuring either Harry Dean Stanton or M. Emmet Walsh in a supporting role can be altogether bad." The Stanton-Walsh rule could be violated, as Ebert noted in his scathing review of the unfathomably awful "Wild Wild West," but you only did yourself a favor if you cast one of these gentlemen. The script could be dire and the direction poor, but an appearance from Stanton and/or Walsh was/is – we lost Stanton in 2017, but Walsh is still going strong at 88 years old — only ever a joyous occasion.

The Stanton-Walsh rule applies to other character actors, and I can't think of many performers who've given me more pleasure over the last few decades than Sam Rockwell. He first popped for me in Tom DiCillo's hugely underrated indie comedy "Box of Moonlight" as a ball of non-conformist energy who teaches John Turturro's tightly wound engineer how to live off the grid. Rockwell had crazy star potential in the late 1990s, but quickly established himself as a live-wire supporting actor in films and parts as different as "The Green Mile," "Galaxy Quest" and "Charlie's Angels." When it comes to leading roles, he's a particular fit; strangely, aside from "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," I think he works best as subdued, father-type characters — and this is not a knock. He's a phenomenal actor. I just happen to relish his ability to play freaks because only Rockwell can do what he does, and we must not squander his time on this planet.

So it makes some kind of perverse sense that he found his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing a literal guinea pig.