Here's What's Really Going On With The Ratliff Brothers In The White Lotus Season 3

For the first few episodes, Saxon spent much of his time imparting wisdom to his younger brother in an attempt to mold him in his own image. "Most people don't know what they want," he philosophizes. "They just wanna be used ... They're just waiting for someone to come tell them what to do." As we've already established, Lochy isn't the type to tell someone what to do, so if he's going to follow his brother's advice that people "wanna be used," he's going to actually embrace his masculine energy and take action in the most perversely twisted way possible, knowing full well the change it will make to their relationship is irreparable.

Saxon has been sexually forward and very creepy toward both Lochlan and Piper (Dude, why do you care if your sister is getting laid? GO TO THERAPY!) and Lochy is clearly responding to this weird, psychosexual power imbalance. Saxon has been urging Lochy to drink the same protein shakes he does because he wants to imbibe his brother with his power. Instead, Lochy takes his brother's protein (I'm so sorry) on his own terms.

Lochy seemingly wants to match Saxon's position in the family, and to do so he needs to emasculate him on a nuclear level and does so by treating Saxon the way his big brother treats the women in his life. He uses him, and the kicker is that he was breadcrumbing his actions the entire night, but Saxon refused to see what was right in front of him.

Lochy is the one who convinced Saxon to take drugs. Lochy is the one who played with Saxon's hair on the beach. Lochy is the one who was not content with a consensual peck as a joke and went in for the kill by tongue-kissing his brother in front of the girls. Lochy was the one who reached over and gave his brother the five-knuckle shuffle. Lochlan has no inhibitions and knows that this will mentally destroy his brother, but by immediately falling into his passive behavioral pattern the next morning and acting calm while Saxon spirals out of control, he knows he's won. It's like a serious, deeply twisted reflection of the "Slow Jerk" sketch from The Whitest Kids U'Know, but Lochy seems to be having buyer's remorse. Not because of what he did, but because Saxon, the person he wants to impress more than anyone, is avoiding him.