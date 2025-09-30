How The Pandemic Gave HBO One Of Its Biggest Shows In Years

Remember 2020? It sucked, to put it lightly. In March, the world basically shut down due to the massive surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, for which there was no vaccine until 2021. The entertainment industry closed its doors while the medical community underwent a horrifying crisis. These days, COVID is still, to be clear, a big problem — cases of long COVID can be unbelievably dangerous, and vulnerable populations still need to safeguard against it — but it's not the worldwide upheaval it once was. From this, though, HBO Max's massive hit series "The Pitt" emerged. How? Let former "ER" star Noah Wyle, who works as an executive producer and stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on the series, explain.

In an interview with The Wrap, Wyle, who crafted the show with fellow "ER" veterans John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, told Steve Pond that it felt "instantaneous" when the landmark NBC medical drama started airing in 1994, and "The Pitt" had a slightly slower surge in popularity but gained a legion of fans nevertheless. (As a refresher, Wyle played medical student turned trauma attending Dr. John Carter, but it's important to remind everyone that "The Pitt" is not a spin-off of "ER."

"It's maybe less in volume and a bit more in earnest, if that makes sense," Wyle told Pond. "People don't just want to tell me that they enjoy it. They want to tell me that it affected them and resonated with them in a way that was very personal."

After saying that he's met people who lost family members to ailments seen in the show, Wyle continued: "These storylines were very contemporary, and they seemed to affect a lot of people who are identifying with wanting to fall on the floor and cry and have a breakdown post-COVID. We've all been carrying a load that we haven't quite been able to put down."

When Pond asked if "The Pitt" would have happened if COVID hadn't happened, Wyle was quite clear. "No, definitely not. Because I would never have wanted to do it, and neither would John or Scott." He went on: