The Pitt Season 2 Trailer Confirms Characters You Thought Were Gone Are Coming Back

As showrunner R. Scott Gemmill — who previously worked with series director John Wells and star and executive producer Noah Wyle on the beloved medical drama "ER" (though it's important to note that "The Pitt" is not a spin-off of the NBC show created by Michael Crichton) — told Entertainment Weekly, season 2 of "The Pitt" is shaping up to be just as dramatic and chaotic as the first outing. After noting that word has spread throughout the titular fictional Pittsburgh hospital that Langdon was ordered to go to rehab after stealing librium, a medication that helps with alcohol withdrawal ("Gossip seems to travel faster than the internet," he joked), Gemmill confirmed that Langdon's return will definitely cause a stir.

He added that, within the show's timeline, Langdon returns one day after completing his program. While this makes sense since we've known for a while now that season 2 of "The Pitt" takes place 10 months after the season 1 finale (specifically, on July 4), Gemmill said that this choice creates the most on-screen drama. "It was really driven by wanting to have the Langdon character back and knowing how much time he would've had to spend in rehab and going through his recovery process," Gemmill told EW. "We knew it had to be about 10 months, [which] took us into the summer. We played Labor Day, essentially, for the first season, so we decide to play this on the 4th of July."

So, what about the relationship between Robby and Langdon, which was a mentor-mentee dynamic before Langdon's betrayal? "Let's just say there's a lot of history that has to be resolved between them before they can get back to any kind of normalcy," Gemmill teased.

As for the hospital's newest attending, Sepideh Moafi's Dr. Al-Hashimi, Gemmill says she previously worked at the VA Hospital with Dr. Mel King and Dr. Samira Mohan, but she's going to be a disruptive force for Robby nonetheless. "She's gonna be someone who's very progressive in her approach to medicine and believes in the modernization of the medical field," Gemmill revealed. "And Robby's a little bit more old school and there'll be a little bit of, let's just say, tension as they try and figure out how to work together."