Here's How Robby And Langdon Will Reunite In The Pitt Season 2

Season 1 of "The Pitt" was, to put it lightly, a rollercoaster. As we follow Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle, also an integral creative force behind the show and an executive producer) through a hellish, chaotic, and sometimes even ridiculous 15-hour shift at an overcrowded Pittsburgh hospital, some of his fellow doctors go through some pretty serious stuff. Chief among them is resident Dr. Frank Langdon, played by newcomer Patrick Ball, who is, by all appearances, Robby's protégé ... which makes it particularly painful when Langdon does something so stunningly wrong (and illegal!) and betrays Robby's trust.

In a piece featured in Vanity Fair about the second season of "The Pitt," which is set to air in January 2025 and is in production as of this writing, Wyle talked about Langdon's return after his mandated rehabilitation program to deal with his prescription drug addiction. How is all of this going to work within the conceit of "The Pitt," in which every episode takes up a "real" hour? How do Robby and Langdon even end up working at the same time after the drama of Langdon's aforementioned betrayal?

"Robby is going on a sabbatical tomorrow for three months on a motorcycle, and was really hoping not to see [Langdon] today — but something got screwed up in the scheduling, so they ended up overlapping," Wyle explained in the piece. He continued:

"Langdon has walked the penitent road and he has done everything he needs to do to keep his medical license in check. He's going to face his colleagues, who may or may not know that he had an addiction problem. All of that is very commendable. But there's a personal betrayal that Robby feels that is going to be even harder for him to get up and over on the other side of."

"In season one ...[Langdon] is at the height of his confidence and at the height of his charm and his ability," Ball said in the same feature. "And then he gets knocked good and thoroughly off of that."

Frankly, I find it a little laughable that an emergency room doctor like Robby would even go near a motorcycle — one of my best friends is a surgical resident and has warned me against ever riding one — but I'll accept this explanation. In any case, what did go down between Robby and Langdon in season 1 of "The Pitt?"