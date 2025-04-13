The Pitt Season 2's Returning Characters Teased By Showrunner

This article contains a discussion of addiction.

Don't clock into your night shift if you haven't watched the season 1 finale of "The Pitt," titled "9:00 P.M." Spoilers incoming!

The first season of the Max original "The Pitt" — which is not a spin-off of "ER" despite the involvement of star Noah Wyle, creator R. Scott Gemmill, and executive producer John Wells, all of whom worked on the landmark NBC drama — came to an end on April 10, 2025. At that point, the day shift employees trudged home after a grueling 15 hours working in a Pittsburgh emergency room. So, which of those employees will return for the already confirmed "The Pitt" season 2, which will take place 10 months after season 1's real-time "shift" (specifically on the Fourth of July weekend)?

We know, beyond any shadow of a doubt, that Wyle — who stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, helped create the series with Gemmill and Wells, and serves as an executive producer — will return. Still, there are personnel changes in real hospitals all the time, and some of the characters we saw on the first season of "The Pitt," including Victoria Javadi and Dennis Whitaker (played by Shabana Azeez and Gerran Howell), are medical students, meaning it's possible their ER rotations would be done and dusted by the time season 2 picks up. The cast of "The Pitt" is, and I cannot stress this enough, so good; even characters introduced late in season 1 like Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbot, who typically serves as the night shift trauma attending, feel completely lived-in and fully realized after just a few episodes, so losing any of them would, frankly, suck. (Especially Taylor Dearden's Mel King. Protect her at all costs!)

Thankfully, Gemmill and Wyle both spoke to TVLine after "9:00 P.M." aired and said that, for the most part, we'll see the same on-screen doctors working on the Fourth of July. "We're never going to go to other departments," Gemmill told interviewer Ryan Schwartz when asked if the show would move throughout the hospital after the 10-month time jump. "Because it will be July, everyone has been promoted or graduated to the next level. So, for instance, Whitaker will be an intern next year — so, finally, his character will finally be getting paid. Javadi is going to be doing a sub-internship, and we find out that maybe that's just her stalling because she doesn't want to make up her mind about where she wants to go. So we'll see everybody, for the most part, and some people might be working different hours and different shifts, but it's pretty much the same crew.