The 11 Best Comedy Movies Of 2024 So Far

Hollywood isn't investing nearly as much in straight-up comedies as they used to. While 2023 saw many of the best comedies of the year come from the indie and arthouse world. "Barbie" was a big winner last year, but that's a blockbuster doing a lot more heavy-lifting than just bringing laughs, with an adventure fueled by one of the most recognizable intellectual properties of all time. "No Hard Feelings" and "Anyone But You" brought some raunchy, romantic laughs to the proceedings, and we were certainly grateful that Jennifer Lawrence and Sydney Sweeney took risks as producers on R-rated studio comedies like that. Otherwise, most of the laughs come from cross-genre comedy hybrids that have bigger box office potential because of a high-concept story that just so happens to bring some hilarity, such as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" or "Cocaine Bear."

So how is comedy shaping up in 2024? Unfortunately, with some worrisome box office potential, the pickings are still slim, and most of our options fall into that cross-genre category, especially in the action comedy arena, while others again come from the indie and arthouse scene. But we do have a couple of pure comedy standouts among them, as well as a certain musical adapted from a hit high school comedy celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Let's dig into our list of the best comedies of 2024 (so far)!