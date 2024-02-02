Argylle's Biggest Action Scene Is Also 2024's First Great Romantic Moment

By the third act of "Argylle," a lot has happened. Author Elly Conway, who has been writing the successful "Argylle" spy novel series for the past five years, has discovered that she lived a previous life as a spy named Rachel Kylle, or Agent R. Kylle. That makes Elly Conway the real Agent Argylle. On top of that, Elly learns that she was actually a double agent working for the villainous organization known as The Division, something unknown to her partner and lover Aidan (Sam Rockwel), who was trying to protect her from the deadly spies aiming to kill her. But rather than staying true to her dark path, she appears to shoot Aidan and leave him for dead, but she merely put a bullet through him in a tiny spot near his heart, where he only appeared dead but actually survived.

Reunited, Rachel and Aidan are cornered in The Division's headquarters. But thankfully, they happen to be in the armory, which is packed with weapons and tactical gear. And they're about to make quite an escape.

Set to Leona Lewis' cover of "Run" (originally by Snow Patrol), Rachel and Aidan shoot smoke canisters into a swarm of bad guys, filling their exit with vibrant, colorful smoke. As they maneuver and slide through the smoke, all while shooting and knocking around their enemies, they move with each other as if they're ballroom dancing. Aidan swings Rachel around elegantly, allowing her to strike another group of combatants. They continue to obscure the battlefield with more smoke, which starts to take the shape of hearts and rainbows, creating a fantastically beautiful portrait of love and violence. It's silly, it's beautiful, it's lovely, it's unbelievable, and it's just plain cool. You can actually see a very brief snippet of it in the "Argylle" trailer.