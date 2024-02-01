Argylle Ending Explained: I, Spy

This article contains massive spoilers for "Argylle."

In June of 1970, writer Richard Matheson published the short story "Button, Button." It would inspire a radically unique cinematic adaptation as well as several other official and unofficial retellings. One of its central themes is identity. The characters discover, to their horror, that they don't know themselves, let alone those around them.

That theme is a tenet of the spy genre, and it's no surprise why the genre continues to enjoy such rampant popularity despite the Cold War (arguably the most prolific period for espionage) three decades removed. It has become nearly inextricable from the action genre (thanks in large part to James Bond), and also directly addresses the blurring of reality and fiction where cinema excels. After all, what is spycraft (in the way the movies see it, anyhow) but another form of acting? Furthermore, if someone is called upon to pretend to be someone else for a living, it seems logical that such a person might begin to actually lose their true identity, especially if they're exposed to outside influences like brainwashing or other mind manipulation techniques.

Director Matthew Vaughn is no stranger to the spy genre, having helmed three movies in the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" universe about clandestine groups of spies around the globe. Now, with writer Jason Fuchs, he adds another notch to that belt with "Argylle," a movie about — well, a secret group of spies doing secret stuff around the world. If that sounds suspiciously similar to "Kingsman," then you may not be surprised what turns up in the film's post-credit sequence. In many ways, "Argylle" feels like the feminine flip-side to "Kingsman" and its masculine perspective, while also heavily playing with other tropes of the spy movie, particularly those concerning identity, reality, and the ways they can be thrillingly all mixed up.