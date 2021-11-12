Daily Podcast: Disney+ Day News & Reactions

the show ended in 1997 with an episode called "Graduation Day," in which Charles Xavier is injured, the X-Men (and Magneto!) gather around him in a hospital bed, and he says his tearful goodbyes to everyone before dying. But suddenly, Lilandra, the Empress of the Shi'Ar Empire, appears in the room and claims she can save Xavier. She resurrects him using Shi'Ar techniques, but tells the group that he can only survive under Shi'Ar care, so she whisks him away while Xavier telepathically tells his pupils and friends that his spirit will live on in them.