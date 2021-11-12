Daily Podcast: Disney+ Day News & Reactions
On the November 12, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about all the news coming out of Disney+ Day.
Opening Banter:
In The News: All The Disney+ Day 2021 Trailers, First Looks, And News From Disney's Hype Extravaganza
- Fox:
- Brad: New Predator Movie: Dan Trachtenberg's Prequel Gets A Clever Title
-
-
"Predator" sequel is officially titled "Prey," and is set for release in summer 2022
-
Talk about the photo
-
Rundown what we knew of the project
-
The movie is set to release on Hulu in the United States and on Star internationally in summer 2022. It's currently unclear whether it will also get a theatrical release.
- Brad: New Predator Movie: Dan Trachtenberg's Prequel Gets A Clever Title
- Disney Animation:
- Ben: Tiana First Look: The Former Frog Princess Leaps To A New Adventure
-
Princess and the Frog is getting a follow-up. Described as a "new long-form musical series," Disney announced that it will be written and directed by Stella Meghie, who is known for directing "Jean of the Joneses," "The Weekend," "The Photograph," and episodes of "Grown-ish" and "Insecure." The series is described as one that "...follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn't far behind."
-
Anika Noni Rose is expected to reprise her role as Tiana
-
"Tiana" comes to Disney+ in 2023.
-
- Brad: Chip 'N Dale Movie Teased By Andy Samberg And John Mulaney: A Comeback, Not A Reboot
-
We knew it would star John Mulaney and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" lead Andy Samberg.
-
slated for spring 2022 on Disney+.
-
Revealed it's not a reboot, they're calling it a comeback, and one that's been 30 years in the making. But what exactly does that mean?
-
- Ben: Tiana First Look: The Former Frog Princess Leaps To A New Adventure
- Pixar:
- Brad: Cars On The Road Brings Back Lightning McQueen And Mater For A Disney+ Series
-
Short form anthology series
-
Lightning McQueen and Mater (voiced by Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy) will go on a variety of adventures with some wild
-
Concept art
-
Coming 2022
-
- Ben: 'Win or Lose' Concept Art Previews Pixar's First Original Long-Form Series for Disney+
-
First original long form series from Pixar
-
Concept art released
-
Win or Lose is set to follow a middle school softball team and their coach (all pictured in the concept art) in the lead up to their first big championship game. Each episode will be told from the perspective of a different character
-
Coming 2023
-
Mention: Pixar's Turning Red and Lightyear will both receive docuseries.
-
- Brad: Cars On The Road Brings Back Lightning McQueen And Mater For A Disney+ Series
- Star Wars
- Brad: Obi-Wan Kenobi First Look: The Legendary Jedi Returns In His Own Series
-
This is basically the only Star Wars thing on disney plus day.... Surprising?
- Marvel:
- Ben: Spider-Man: Freshman Year Will Explore Peter Parker's Early Days In Disney+ Animated Series
-
The show follows Peter Parker "on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike [any] we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."
-
The series is set to be written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel, known for his work on other animated series such as "Craig of the Creek" and "The Owl House."
-
-
No word yet on whether or not Tom Holland will reprise his role
-
- Brad: Marvel Zombies Animated Series Coming To Disney+
-
"The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge."
-
Release date: coming soon.
-
- Ben: X-Men: The Animated Series Is Getting A Disney+ Revival Called X-Men '97
-
show will be a continuation of the 1990s classic series
-
Teaser poster lol
-
the show ended in 1997 with an episode called "Graduation Day," in which Charles Xavier is injured, the X-Men (and Magneto!) gather around him in a hospital bed, and he says his tearful goodbyes to everyone before dying. But suddenly, Lilandra, the Empress of the Shi'Ar Empire, appears in the room and claims she can save Xavier. She resurrects him using Shi'Ar techniques, but tells the group that he can only survive under Shi'Ar care, so she whisks him away while Xavier telepathically tells his pupils and friends that his spirit will live on in them.
-
Will Xavier have a big role in the sequel series?
-
2023 release
-
- Brad: Agatha Harkness Disney+ Show Gets An Official Title And Logo
-
The show is officially called "Agatha: House of Harkness."
-
We knew: Kathryn Hahn reprises and "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer writing and executive producing
- What will the show be about?
-
We don't know
-
At the end of WandaVision, Wanda had trapped Agatha in her "Agnes" persona, taking away her magical abilities in the process. This suggests the show could be about Agatha getting her powers back. Or it could be a kind of prequel
-
-
- Brad runs down the Marvel first look on Disney Plus:
- How did Disney Plus Day go?
-
Was it big or a disappointment?
-
The cluster of a big announcement event through twitter
-
Will Smith snafu
-
Getting people to pay for disney plus to see trailers?
-
What was missing?
-
- Ben: Spider-Man: Freshman Year Will Explore Peter Parker's Early Days In Disney+ Animated Series
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.