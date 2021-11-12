The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Feature The Jedi-Hunting Inquisitors — Here's What You Need To Know

Producers have described "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as "the rematch of the century," and it's been confirmed that Hayden Christensen is returning to play Darth Vader to give us another Vader vs. Obi-Wan showdown of some sort. However, based on what we know from the animated "Star Wars: Rebels" and other media, it seems that Vader could be heading up the Order of the Inquisitors in the "Obi-Wan" series.

The Inquisitors were Jedi hunters that Vader trained, and some of them, like him, were even former Jedi who had turned to the Dark Side of the Force. Their weapon of choice was the double-bladed spinning lightsaber, which may remind you of General Grievous and his multiple spinning lightsabers in "Revenge of the Sith." Grievous pioneered the Jedi-hunting tradition, and the lightsabers that he wielded were ones that he had collected as trophies from fallen Jedi.

The recent anime series, "Star Wars: Visions," featured an Inquisitor in one episode, and it also featured something of a reverse Inquisitor in another where we met a Sith turned Ronin who collected kyber crystals from the red lightsabers of other Sith he had defeated.

With Christmas trees going up and Grievous in the air, it might be tempting for some "Star Wars" fans to engage in the ritual "airing of grievances," like in the "Seinfeld" holiday of Festivus. Even if you're not enamored of the "Star Wars" prequels, the inclusion of Jedi-hunting Inquisitors in "Obi-Wan" has the potential to make this an exciting series.

Hopefully, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will deliver on the promise Poe Dameron once made in "The Force Awakens" and "make things right."