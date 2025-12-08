It isn't good for anyone when a movie bombs its opening weekend. As franchises encourage Hollywood to focus increasingly on immediate returns rather than sustained, steady successes (the former favoring blockbuster event films; the latter adult dramas and comedies), a perceived rejection by audiences in the form of poor box office numbers risks teaching nervous studio execs all the wrong lessons.

When it comes to the worst of the worst, however, there might be a few lessons worth heeding. Most recently, as of this writing, Sydney Sweeney's boxing biopic "Christy" flopped so hard it broke into the top 15 worst box office openings of all time — which might have something to do with Sweeney's bizarrely dismissive reaction to her controversial American Eagle ad. Whatever the case, it's certainly striking to see where she's found herself on this list, considering it's almost entirely reserved for projects hindered by post-production delays, tiny target audiences, or COVID-19 lockdowns.

Here are the 15 worst box office openings, ever.