Hulu Is Home To Marvel's Bloodiest (And Strangest) Animated Show

The rise of Marvel Studios has brought countless characters from Marvel Comics to life on the big and small screens. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has shone a spotlight on characters as well known as the Avengers and as obscure as the Guardians of the Galaxy. In recent years, the Marvel takeover has spread to the world of streaming, primarily through a spate of live-action and animated MCU series premiering on Disney+. However, one of the strangest, most surprising, and least known Marvel series is Hulu's "Hit-Monkey." Despite its relative obscurity, "Hit-Monkey" boasts an impressive 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Debuting on Hulu in 2021, "Hit-Monkey" is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, who first appeared in 2010. The creation of writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić, Hit-Monkey originated in the pages of the one-shot comic "Hit-Monkey" #1, before going on to face off against Deadpool and Spider-Man in "Deadpool" #19-21.

A Japanese macaque with the skills of a world-class assassin, a penchant for revenge, and a strict code of honor – he will only kill other killers – Hit-Monkey is undoubtedly one of Marvel's strangest characters. Adapted for TV by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the Hulu series makes Hit-Monkey's story even stranger with the inclusion of the ghost of Bryce, the assassin from whom Hit-Monkey learned his deadly skills. Bryce acts as Hit-Monkey's mentor throughout the animated series.