Hulu Is Home To Marvel's Bloodiest (And Strangest) Animated Show
The rise of Marvel Studios has brought countless characters from Marvel Comics to life on the big and small screens. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has shone a spotlight on characters as well known as the Avengers and as obscure as the Guardians of the Galaxy. In recent years, the Marvel takeover has spread to the world of streaming, primarily through a spate of live-action and animated MCU series premiering on Disney+. However, one of the strangest, most surprising, and least known Marvel series is Hulu's "Hit-Monkey." Despite its relative obscurity, "Hit-Monkey" boasts an impressive 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.
Debuting on Hulu in 2021, "Hit-Monkey" is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, who first appeared in 2010. The creation of writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić, Hit-Monkey originated in the pages of the one-shot comic "Hit-Monkey" #1, before going on to face off against Deadpool and Spider-Man in "Deadpool" #19-21.
A Japanese macaque with the skills of a world-class assassin, a penchant for revenge, and a strict code of honor – he will only kill other killers – Hit-Monkey is undoubtedly one of Marvel's strangest characters. Adapted for TV by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the Hulu series makes Hit-Monkey's story even stranger with the inclusion of the ghost of Bryce, the assassin from whom Hit-Monkey learned his deadly skills. Bryce acts as Hit-Monkey's mentor throughout the animated series.
What is Marvel's Hit-Monkey about?
The first season of "Hit-Monkey" opens with Bryce, a betrayed assassin, fleeing an attack. In the mountains, he is discovered by a tribe of monkeys, who nurse him back to health. Only one monkey refuses to help Bryce, treating him with distrust. This monkey, imaginatively named Monkey by Bryce, watches the assassin train and learns to imitate his skills. When Bryce's attackers return, killing Bryce and the tribe, Monkey is the lone survivor. He takes Bryce's weapons and sets out on a quest for revenge – soon joined by Bryce's ghost.
A TV-MA series, "Hit-Monkey" is one of Marvel's most violent TV projects (and that's saying something, as there are plenty of brutal Marvel moments). While Hit-Monkey vows only to kill assassins, much to Bryce's chagrin, the murderous macaque does so in spectacularly bloody style. Season 1 charts Hit-Monkey's blood-soaked quest for revenge across Tokyo, while season 2 moves the deadly action to New York City.
While not part of the MCU, "Hit-Monkey" doesn't shy away from Marvel continuity, featuring a range of familiar characters. Season 1 features appearances from Fat Cobra, an ally of Iron Fist in the comics; Lady Bullseye, an enemy of Daredevil; Yuki, a member of the Hand; and Silver Samurai, a Marvel villain who has faced heroes such as Daredevil, Wolverine, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man. Kingpin is also seen in a photograph in season 1 episode 5, "Run Monkey Run." Season 2 introduces the demon Mephisto, who makes a deal with Bryce to allow his ghost to interact with the physical world.
Will there be a third season of Hit-Monkey on Hulu?
Season 2 of "Hit-Monkey" debuted on Hulu in 2024. At the time of writing, no announcement has been made on the animated series' future, leaving the fate of "Hit-Monkey" season 3 uncertain. Season 2, which saw Hit-Monkey taking on more supernatural threats while Bryce attempted to make amends with his daughter, ended with the door left open to future stories. The season finale saw Hit-Monkey sacrifice himself to save Bryce's daughter, Iris, while Bryce was returned to life by Mephisto. The season concluded with Bryce meeting Hit-Monkey's ghost, reversing their season 1 roles.
Series co-creator Josh Gordon has revealed that plans have been made for a third season, should "Hit-Monkey" be renewed. Marvel had plans for other animated series on Hulu, such as "Tigra & Dazzler" and "Howard the Duck," which were planned to crossover with "Hit-Monkey" in a series called "The Offenders." However, with the cancellation of these series before they ever made it to air, the future of "Hit-Monkey" continues to look uncertain.