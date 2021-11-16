Hit-Monkey Creators On How The Offenders Crossover Would Have Worked [Exclusive]

So, "Hit-Monkey" was originally adapted with the aim of coming together with these other Marvel staples like "M.O.D.O.K." for an "A-Team"-esque supergroup. Allowing compelling characters to grow their own organic fanbases before pulling the band together for epic missions sounds awfully familiar, doesn't it? Josh Gordon thinks so too, but that's the point.

"I think the idea was pulling characters from the fringe and bringing them together in a powerful way, à la "Avengers," is very Marvel, and that was the original ambition," he tells /Film. "But I think it shifted and found its own space. So we're happy with it."