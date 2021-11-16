Hit-Monkey Creators On Bringing The Obscure Marvel Character To Life [Interview]

Yeah. I think that what was amazing is, even the pilot, you don't really get to ... I don't want to spoil much for anybody, but the pilot is very much in the last minute of the episode where you're like, now we're at the jump. We're sort of setting the table for the show that's going to be. You guys spent a good amount of time sowing the seeds of that origin and putting some meaning into it.

Speck: Oh yeah. It's funny because the pilot in many ways is the least humorous of all of the episodes in the series and that's by design. It's one of the best origin stories in Marvel we think, and it's powerful and it's ultimately very filled with tragedy and pathos, and we didn't want to water that down. We wanted to show that, so that when you do get to the more buddy/comedy and get to all the supporting characters in Tokyo, and all of those larger-than-life villains and all of that stuff, that you're building it off of a base of real storytelling. So that was important to us. To honor the original "Hit-Monkey" comics in the pilot.

Gordon: And what Daniel [Way] and Dalibor [Talajic] did so well in that first edition is, they did something that is very Marvel, which is give you the inciting incident, that becomes the mark that allows a character to behave in any way they want.

Speck: It allows you to care about them.

Gordon: Yeah.

Totally. There's a lot of DC stuff that I like, but I think a lot of what always got me about Marvel is the origin stories are so sound generally speaking. It just always anchors you. For me, it's always the Steve Ditko stuff, Spider-Man and Dr. Strange are my two favorite superheroes, but so much of that is because their origin stories are so sound. And it's amazing to me looking at "Hit-Monkey." I never would've thought about it, but then once you get into it, you're like, "Oh my God, this is as classic Marvel as it gets" in a lot of ways.

Speck: Yeah, totally. Which is so interesting with a character that very few people know and is totally on the fringe.

So if I may, you guys mentioned "M.O.D.O.K." a minute ago, and that already came out. Originally, when these shows were announced, it was announced there was also going to be a "Howard the Duck" show and "Tigra & Dazzler," and they were going to lead to this crossover called "The Offenders." What was interesting to me is how wildly different the animation styles for "M.O.D.O.K. and "Hit-Monkey" were. Now, I understand you guys probably can't talk about a ton, but how was that crossover ultimately going to work with the different styles? Did you guys ever get that far?

Speck: We talked about it a little bit with the team at Marvel TV. And then also with the other showrunners, including Jordan Blum, who did "M.O.D.O.K." It was decided that each of these shows should be able to live separate from each other and honor their individual needs. And then we would just figure it out, when they were all brought together and maybe we would choose an animation style that none of the shows had, in order to just create a new offshoot. Or maybe we would do it in one of the show's styles. It never quite got that far but everybody wanted each individual show to be able to attract its own fanbase and be its own thing. Then they were going to figure it out when they combined it.

Gordon: I think the idea was pulling characters from the fringe and bringing them together in a powerful way, à la "Avengers," is very Marvel and that was the original ambition. But I think it shifted and found its own space. So we're happy with it.