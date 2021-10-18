Hit-Monkey Trailer: Marvel Presents A Simian Assassin On Hulu

"You're going to have to kill some evil people who totally deserve to die ... 'cause it's your destiny."

Even with the ongoing superhero boom introducing general audiences to all sorts of B- and C-tier characters that comic fans never could've even imagined going mainstream, few might have expected a violent, manic-looking, adult-oriented animated cartoon adaptation of ... "Hit-Monkey," of all things. That's precisely what's happening, however, as Marvel has teamed up with Hulu to bring the adventures of the monkey-turned-hitman to streaming. These days, truly no character is too obscure or too silly to get its own movie or series. The first trailer was released alongside a helpful explainer to give audiences a better feel for the characters and concept of this project, but this latest footage shows off even more confidence and personality as it attempts to spice things up. You can watch the "Hit-Monkey" trailer below.